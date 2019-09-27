Whit’s on this weekend?
There’s plenty to see and do in Orkney, this weekend! Let’s take look…
Orkney Blues Festival
Orkney Blues Festival got of to a sizzling start, last night — and the fun is set to continue throughout the weekend.
“Our weekend has never been so jam packed with a real eclectic mix of entrainment and events with something for all the family,” said festival organiser, Marcus Cordock.
“Our main venues for the weekend are The Ferry Inn, The Legion, The Stromness Hotel and Upstairs in The Royal Hotel. Between Friday night and before the finale concert on Sunday all of our gigs are free of charge, you can mingle and dance your way across town to find something that takes your fancy.
“Our local bands this year include Craig Rendal, Rocker, Bad Apple, Saltfishforty, Hellihole Hounddogs, Fraser Retson, The Andy Taylor Group, Anger-say, Eamonn Keyes, Marcus / Feat. Ava Hamilton, Funky Python, Bad Cats, and Near Deaf Experience.
“As well as the local bands we also will have performances from The Orkney Schools Big Band and Surely Brassy a local brass & wind band, both of which will be on Saturday in the Stromness Hotel.”
On Sunday, there will also be a special tribute to Blues Festival stalwart, Ian “Coop” Cooper, who sadly passed away this year.
The festival will conclude with a rip-roaring ticketed finale, upstairs in the Stromness Hotel, with performances from the headline acts — Richard Townsend, Dave Arcari, Cherry Lee Mewis and Gregg Wright.
To find out more, you can visit https://www.orkneyblues.co.uk/
Beetle Drive
Orkney Trefoil Guild will be holding a beetle drive, tonight, Friday, from 7pm.
Doors for the event, which is in aid of the Orkney Deaf Children’s Society, will open at 6.30pm at the Peedie Kirk Hall, Kirkwall.
Women's Hub FundraiserSeptember 28, 2019 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
A new group aimed at supporting Orkney’s women is set to launch, this weekend.
The group, which is due to host a fundraiser on Saturday, September 28, began when one-to-one sewing tutor Maggie Heinemann was struggling to find affordable premises to offer free group lessons. She and her friend, Lorraine Craigie, felt that if only there was somewhere for a regular meeting, the attendees could support each other and learn together.
The idea grew — what else would women like to learn about, try, or share? They set up a group on Facebook, and soon Orkney Women’s Hub had more than 300 members, and a book club grew out of those initial connections.
Aware that not everyone uses social media, the pair arranged a group meeting in Kirkwall in August, and agreed on a direction for the group. An initial committee volunteered to help, and several meetings have since taken place.
The group, which is working on the constitution and plans to apply for charity status, aims to eventually have premises where women can drop in and be sure of a welcome any time. “Each of us is more than just a wife, mum, daughter, sister and neighbour,” a spokeswoman from the group explained.
“But we are all these things too. Each of us has experienced isolation, sadness, loneliness or loss. We can be there for each other in the future too.
“Orkney Women’s Hub will be the centre that brings together strangers with common interests, and ladies with skills they are happy to share.”
This Saturday, September 28, the group is hosting a coffee morning from 10am until noon at the King Street Halls, Kirkwall. There will be tea, coffee, homebakes and fundraising activities, such as a raffle. Also, plenty of members will be on hand, happy to talk about the new group and its plans.