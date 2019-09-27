Whit’s on this weekend?

There’s plenty to see and do in Orkney, this weekend! Let’s take look…

Orkney Blues Festival

Orkney Blues Festival got of to a sizzling start, last night — and the fun is set to continue throughout the weekend.

“Our weekend has never been so jam packed with a real eclectic mix of entrainment and events with something for all the family,” said festival organiser, Marcus Cordock.

“Our main venues for the weekend are The Ferry Inn, The Legion, The Stromness Hotel and Upstairs in The Royal Hotel. Between Friday night and before the finale concert on Sunday all of our gigs are free of charge, you can mingle and dance your way across town to find something that takes your fancy.

“Our local bands this year include Craig Rendal, Rocker, Bad Apple, Saltfishforty, Hellihole Hounddogs, Fraser Retson, The Andy Taylor Group, Anger-say, Eamonn Keyes, Marcus / Feat. Ava Hamilton, Funky Python, Bad Cats, and Near Deaf Experience.

“As well as the local bands we also will have performances from The Orkney Schools Big Band and Surely Brassy a local brass & wind band, both of which will be on Saturday in the Stromness Hotel.”

On Sunday, there will also be a special tribute to Blues Festival stalwart, Ian “Coop” Cooper, who sadly passed away this year.

The festival will conclude with a rip-roaring ticketed finale, upstairs in the Stromness Hotel, with performances from the headline acts — Richard Townsend, Dave Arcari, Cherry Lee Mewis and Gregg Wright.

To find out more, you can visit https://www.orkneyblues.co.uk/