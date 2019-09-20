Whit’s on this weekend?

There’s plenty to see and do in Orkney, this weekend — including a celebration of Orphir-born explorer, John Rae. Let’s take a look…

John Rae Weekend

The John Rae Society (JRS) will be hosting a series of events this weekend, to celebrate 250 years since the completion of the Orkney explorer’s birthplace, the Hall of Clestrain in Orphir.

There will be plenty of fun for all between Saturday, September 21 and Monday, September 23, with guided tours, a charity auction and a special presentation.

“On Saturday, September 21, we will be showing folk round the Hall of Clestrain and there will be an exhibition of Inuit artefacts in our “visitor centre”, which has been kindly provided by Casey Construction,” explained JRS president Andrew Appleby.

“On Sunday evening we have a splendid charity auction of artworks, rare Highland Park whisky, Kirkjuvagr gin, The John Rae Pineapple, Hudson bay goods and a multitude of enticing items at The Orkney Distillery, including the elusive Orkney Craft Vinegar! Canapés and complementary refreshments will be served.

“David Reid and Richard Smith of the Arctic Return Expedition will be celebrating with us. They will also have a special item to offer for auction!”

Monday, September 23 will see Fiona Hyslop launching the Scottish Government’s Arctic policy in Stromness. On that evening, JRS will be presenting an evening of entertainment at The Orkney Theatre.

“The Maureen Findlay Dancers will be performing their truly delightful John Rae Reel,” Andrew continued.

“The winners of the Arctic Return Flag Design will be present too.

“The main attraction will be the public presentation from our intrepid Arctic Explorers of their amazing feat of following the trail of our very own John Rae, when he discovered the North West Passage and the sad fate of the Franklin Expedition.

“There will be a star prize raffle of a special piece of Sheila Fleet Jewellery, a Highland Park Whisky, Harray Potter items, Orkney Craft Vinegar and, of course, the traditional John Rae Pineapple.”

For further information about events, including the charity auction, you can visit www.johnraesociety.com