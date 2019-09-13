Whit’s on this weekend?

September 13, 2019 at 4:00 am

From a Wedding Exhibition to a magic show, there’s plenty to see and do in Orkney this weekend! Let’s have a peek…

Wedding Exhibition 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm It’s never too early to start planning your wedding. To give you an idea of the range of services on offer in Orkney, the Pickaquoy Centre will be hosting its third annual Wedding Exhibition this Sunday. The extensive range of displays for soon-to-be brides and grooms includes jewellery, cakes, photography, floral arrangements, make-up artists and more. Not to mention during the event, guests can look forward to a fashion show on the catwalk around 2pm, with models demonstrating the latest fashion styles and designs. The event takes place from 12–4pm. There is a £2 entry for adults, and children are free.

Poet of the Imposssible Orkney is set to become a little bit more magical this weekend as playwright and magician Lorenzo “Renz” Novani is set to tour around three of the county’s stages. Weaving together magic and words in his show, Poet of the Impossible, Renz will be performing at the Gable End Theatre on Friday, September 13; the Birsay Hall on Saturday, September 14; and The Cromarty Hall on Sunday, September 15. To find out more, visit: www.poetoftheimpossible.com

70th Anniversary Concert 7:00 pm The Orkney Strathspey and Reel Society will be celebrating their 70th anniversary with a special concert tonight at the Milestone Church in Dounby. Joining the Orkney Strathspey and Reel Society on stage will be Lyra, The Ruth Harvey Group and Borealis Bells of Orkney, with convener of Orkney Islands Council, Harvey Johnston, compèring. Doors open 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Admission at the door is £6 for adults and £2 for bairns.

Open Afternoon at KBC 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm There will be an open afternoon at the newly refurbished Kirkwall Baptist Church this Saturday. If you fancy a look at the renovation work that’s been done, the church’s doors will be open to the public between 2-4.30pm. There will be hot drinks, home bakes and plenty of music on offer as well.

Dance at Royal British Legion 9:30 am The Kirkwall Branch of the Royal British Legion are hosting a dance to Liam & Friends this Saturday. If you fancy a dance, all visitors are welcome to this event that starts at 9.30pm. Entry is £7.

Visit to Westray There’s plenty going on in Westray this weekend if you’re interested in Orkney heritage and genealogy. On Saturday the Orkney Family History Society will be on hand at the Heritage Centre, to give advice and support for those looking to research their family history or simply fill in a few blanks. From 11am-4pm they’ll be offering help as well as access to their extensive documents. On Sunday the Westray Heritage Trust invites you to join them at Brough between 11am–4pm, to find out a bit more about its history. The Orkney Family History Society will also be there, between 12-3.30pm, if you didn’t catch them the day before. There will be an opportunity to see the Brough engine and a couple of vintage cars will be out in Westray for the event too. Margaret Sinclair from Shetland will be attending the Open Day, and will spend the day talking to folk and telling stories from her time when she lived at Brough. Brough is a big part of the history of Westray. Mark Fresson has kindly offered his house in which to host the open day, to raise funds for the Westray Heritage Trust. There will also be refreshments available for a donation to the Westray Heritage Trust.

Five-Barrier Fun Run/Walk 3:00 pm Fancy getting up and on your feet for a walk or a run this weekend? Amnesty International is holding a five-barrier fun run/walk this Sunday. Starting at The Commodore, Holm, it will be a 6.5 mile route finishing at the Sands Hotel, Burray. Registration is at 2.15pm and the run kicks off at 3pm. For more details see the Amnesty International Orkney Islands Group on Facebook.

