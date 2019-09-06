  • Kirkwall
Whit’s on this weekend?

There’s plenty to see and do in Orkney, this weekend! Let’s have a peek…

Orkney Science Festival

Orkney International Science Festival kicked off, yesterday, Thursday, with a host of exciting events.

There will be fun for all ages throughout the weekend, with events including Saturday’s Family Day from 10am.

To find out more, you can see the full programme on page 15 of this Thursday’s The Orcadian or online at https://oisf.org/

Hall of Clestrain Open Day

The John Rae Society will be hosting an Open Day at the Hall of Clestrain, this Saturday.

This will be an exciting opportunity to discover more about the Orkney-born explorer’s life.

This event will celebrate the hall’s 250th anniversary with guided tours of the hall from 10.30am until 4.30pm.

Find out more online at www.johnraesociety.com

Polkadots

If you fancy some live music, this weekend, why not head to Stromness?

The Polkadots will be performing at the Royal British Legion Stromness from 9.30pm until 12.30am, this Saturday night.

