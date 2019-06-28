Whit’s on this weekend?
There’s plenty to see and do in Orkney, this weekend! Check out our website to find out more…
Ivan DreverJune 28, 2019 8:00 pm
Legendary Orkney singer-songwriter, Ivan Drever, will be performing at The Reel in Kirkwall, this evening, Friday.
Doors open at 7.30pm with the concert beginning at 8pm.
NorthlightJune 28, 2019
The work of two photographers will go on show at the Northlight Gallery, Stromness, this weekend.
Stuart Blackwood and Maggy Milner will be displaying their images until July 9 and 10 respectively.
Stuart is showing photographs from his series, Discovering The Invisible and Maggy digital photomontages from her series Rise and Fall.
Motorcycle GatheringJune 29, 2019 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Orkney Vintage Club will be hosting a motorcycle gathering on Broad Street, Kirkwall, this Saturday afternoon.
All are welcome to attend from 1pm until 5pm.
The Lomond Ceilidh BandJune 29, 2019 9:00 pm
If you fancy some music and a wee dance, this Saturday night, The Lomond Ceilidh Band will be entertaining at The Royal British Legion, Kirkwall. The concert begins at 9pm.
Prize BingoJune 28, 2019 7:30 pm
Peedie Kirk URC will be hosting a Prize Bingo evening, tonight, Friday. Eyes down at 7.30pm. £1 entry includes supper.