Whit’s on this weekend?

June 21, 2019 at 4:19 pm

There’s plenty to see and do in Orkney, this weekend! Check out our website to find out more.

St Magnus Festival St Magnus International Festival kicks off tonight, Friday, starting with its annual Foy. This year’s performance of music and drama will focus on the Scuttling of the German High Seas Fleet, which took place in Scapa Flow 100 years ago today. The Day the Fleet Went Down begins at the Orkney Theatre at 6.30pm. The weekend will also see performances from local artist and composer Eric Linklater, the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, poet Robin Reobertson, and many more. The full programme of events is available at https://www.stmagnusfestival.com/calendar

David Meara 10:30 am - 12:30 pm David Meara will be signing copies of his new book, The Great Scuttle: The End of the German High Seas Fleet at The Orcadian Bookshop, this Saturday between 10.30am and 12.30pm. This event is part of the Scapa 100 commemorations. To see the full events calendar, search for the Scapa 100 page on Facebook.

Marie Curie Tea Party 11:00 am - 3:30 pm There will be a tea party in aid of Marie Curie Cancer Care, this Saturday at Kirkwall Town Hall, from 11am until 3.30pm.

A Play, A Pie and a Pint If you fancy some entertainment, grub and a beverage or two this weekend, then Ad Hoc Players have a treat in store. The drama group will be presenting their own version of the Play, a Pie and a Pint format, established by Glasgow’s Oran Mor venue. Next weekend will see the cast perform satirical comedy Press Cuttings by George Bernard Shaw. The play, which will last around 45 minutes, will be presented at The Neuk (formerly known as Matchmakers), Kirkwall, on the evening of Friday, June 21, at 5.30pm, and on the afternoon of Saturday, June 22, at 1pm.

Refugee Week There will be a soup, bread and cheese lunch at the St Magnus Centre, this Sunday, with donations gratefully received in aid of the Shu’fat Refugee Camp near Jerusalem.

