Whit’s on this weekend?

June 7, 2019 at 6:29 pm

There’s plenty to see and do in Orkney, this weekend! To find out more, check out our website…

Pull Your Boots On! 2:00 pm As part of Dementia Awareness Week, Orkney RFC has teamed up with Age Scotland Orkney, NHS Orkney and Cooke Aquaculture to present a walking rugby match, this Saturday. Miss playing the game? Now is your chance. The match will begin at 2pm, this Saturday, followed by a Golden Ball Dinner at 7pm with music from The Bigsy Whalps.

Rowing Club Open Day 11:00 am - 2:00 pm Orkney Rowing Club will be hosting an open day, this Saturday. Starting at 11am at the Hatston slip and continuing until 2pm, there will be a chance for folk to have a go at rowing, with lifejackets provided by the club. Children over the age of 10 are allowed to take part, but all under-15s must be accompanied by an adult. This event is weather-permitting. For full details, see the Orkney Rowing Club Facebook page.

Iulia Fisher and Julie Shearer Iulia Fisher and Julie Shearer are currently hosting their joint debut exhibition at The Workshop and Loft Gallery in St Margaret’s Hope. The crafted pieces on display include felted paintings, scarves, ponchos, cushions, photography and more. Both Iulia and Julie’s work are inspired by Orkney’s natural landscapes and seascapes, with complementary soft blue, grey and green hues throughout their work. This exhibition runs until July 2.

Tania Opland and Mike Freeman A musical duo with a difference will be bringing a unique and eclectic mix of acoustic music and instruments from around the world to the Stromness Town Hall on Sunday, June 9, for the only Orkney date on their UK tour. Tania Opland and Mike Freeman, who split their time between Washington, USA, and Inistioge, Ireland, have been touring the world together since 1995, taking with them more instruments than any sane person would carry on their travels — including a hammered dulcimer, a guitar, several recorders, a cittern, a violin, a Native American flute, an ocarina and a hurdy-gurdy, among others. Mike’s sense of humour and Tania’s vocals provide the springboard for a musical voyage across several continents and back again. The pair will feature traditional and contemporary material from many cultures as well as original compositions in their set, all presented with wit and style. They are sure to provide an evening of great music and entertainment for all, especially those seeking something a little off the beaten track. “We’ve been sharing stories from our last unforgettable visit to Orkney and Papay for years, and we’re thrilled to be on our way back to play in Stromness,” says Mike. Find out more about Mike and Tania, and their upcoming show, on their website: www.opland-freeman.com

RNLI Prize Bingo 7:30 pm If you’re feeling lucky tonight, Friday, or just want to have a bit of fun in aid of a good cause, the Birsay Hall is hosting a Prize Bingo Night in aid of the RNLI. Eyes down at 7.30pm. There will also be a raffle and supper.

Pop-Up Shop 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Orkney Federation SWI will be hosting a pop-up shop, this weekend, with stock including the “four Bs” — Baking, bric-a-brac, books and a bottle stall. Catch the bargains at the groups Bridge Street Wynd premises in Kirkwall, this Saturday from 10am until 4pm.

Braelanders Kirkwall Royal British Legion will be presenting an evening of music from The Braelanders, this Saturday.

