Whit’s on this weekend?

March 22, 2019 at 11:00 am

There’s plenty of things to see and do in Orkney, this weekend. Check out our website to find out more…

Prize Bingo 7:30 pm Head along to the St Andrews Community Centre tonight for a Prize Bingo hosted by the St Andrews Community Association. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start and all are welcome to come play.

Hall of Clestrain — the progress so far... The John Rae Society are hosting a weekend of events to showcase the work that has begun in restoring the Hall of Clestrain, birth place of Artic explorer Dr John Rae. From 11am to 4pm on Saturday, March 23, the Hall of Clestrain will be open to visitors with guided tours available. Events will continue on Sunday at the Stromness Town Hall with an exhibition from 4pm to 7pm, followed by a series of talks from 7pm to 9.30pm. For more information visit: www.johnraesociety.com

An evening of music for charity 7:00 pm Head along to the King Street Halls at 7pm this Sunday, March 24, for an evening of music in aid of charity. Winter Choir and Friends will present Fauré’s Requiem with more music from members of Orkney Camerata and organist Alan Massey. Tickets are £10 for adults and £4 for children, and are available from Kirkness & Gorie and the Pier Arts Centre. Proceeds will go the the Malawi Music Fund which supports Malawi’s orphaned children.

At the pictures... If you fancy catching a flick this weekend, there’s plenty on show at The Phoenix Cinema, Kirkwall. Explore the final days in the life of renowned playwright William Shakespeare in All is True (12A). With a cast including Judi Dench and Ian McKellen, this film is sure to be a winner and is playing all weekend.

A boy discovers he might be a descendant of King Arthur and sets out to thwart a medieval menace in a modern reimagining of a classic tale. The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) is sure to entertain families and has several showings this Saturday and Sunday.

