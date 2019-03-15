Whit’s on this weekend?
There’s plenty of things to see and do in Orkney, this weekend. Check out our website to find out more…
Open StudioMarch 16, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Interested in photography?
For one day only Cary Welling will be opening up her studio at the Northlight Gallery, Stomness, for a display of her own photography.
To catch it, head along to the Northlight Gallery this Saturday between 10am and 4pm.
Guided talkMarch 16, 2019 2:00 pm
Andrea Freund, a PhD student at the Institute for Northern Studies, will be giving a guided talk of her latest exhibition at the Orkney Museum, Kirkwall.
Runes in Orkney, a Millennium of Writing; New Research by Andrea Freund is a study of this ancient form of writing and the legacy it has left us — some of which is described as “unexpected and disturbing.”
The talk will be taking place this Saturday at 2pm.
The Rise of the MachinesMarch 16, 2019
A new exhibition will be opening at the Loft Gallery, St. Margarets Hope, this Saturday.
The Rise of the Machines will be a display of steam traction, maritime, aviation and vintage vehicle art by Brian Case.
Musical and theatrical extravaganzaMarch 15, 2019 7:30 pm
The St Andrews Drama Club will be holding a night of song, dance and theatre in the Tankerness Hall tonight, 7.30pm.
The evening will include songs from KAOS, a performance by Jo Davies’ dancers and the play The Witches of Prestwick.
Tickets cost £5 at the door.
Kirkjuvagr Ceilidh BandMarch 16, 2019 9:00 pm
The Kirkjuvagr Ceilidh Band will be stirring up a dance at The Commodore, Holm, this Saturday.
If you fancy a dance, tickets are £7.50 at the door and include supper.
Family Prize BingoMarch 15, 2019 6:30 pm
The Orkney Traditional Music Project will be hosting a Family Prize Bingo tonight in the King Street Halls, Kirkwall.
Participants can look forward to supper, live music and a raffle.
If you fancy taking part, doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.
At the pictures...March 15, 2019
If you fancy catching a flick this weekend, there’s plenty on show at The Phoenix Cinema, Kirkwall.
- Oscar-winning film, Green Book (12A), will be showing all weekend.
- For the little ones, it’s the sequel we’ve all been waiting for… Lego Movie 2 (U), will have several showings on both Saturday and Sunday.
- Another one for kids and super hero fans — Phoenix Kids will be holding two screening of Spider-man: Into The Spider Verse (PG) on Saturday at 2.45pm and again on Sunday at 12.30pm.