Whit’s on this weekend?

March 8, 2019 at 8:30 am

There’s plenty of things to see and do in Orkney, this weekend. Check out our website to find out more…

Jack Westwell The latest set of concerts from Orkney Arts Society (OAS) will see a talented young musician return to Orkney to present his final piano recital as part of his music degree. Jack Westwell, who spent a short time living in Orkney as a child, has chosen Stromness Town Hall as the location for this very special event. He will be performing tomorrow evening, Friday, March 8, entertaining his audience with a selection of compositions from Nico Muhly, Brahms, Liszt and Poulenc from 7.30pm. Although Jack did not live in Orkney for long, he regards his time spent here as especially important, both in personal and musical terms. While still in Primary Two, Jack began playing with The Orkney Traditional Music group under the tutelage of Jean Leonard, and joined the group in their concerts whenever he returned on holiday. On Saturday afternoon, March 9, the fun continues as Jack hosts a children’s concert, with the hope of bringing together some of the county’s talented young musicians, starting at 2.30pm at St Magnus Cathedral. Entry to both concerts is by donation and children go free.

International Women's Day It’s International Women’s Day today, Friday, and to celebrate Women’s Aid Orkney will be teaming up with the Orkney Library and Archive and Kirkwall Park Run for two special weekend events. Today, there will be a coffee afternoon at the Orkney Library’s MacGillivray room from 2pm until 4pm. Then, on Saturday, join the fun at Parkrun Kirkwall at 9.30am — walk, jog or run as far as you can round the Peedie Sea, or see if you can manage the full 5km. Folk are encouraged to wear purple or pick up a Women’s Day ribbon when they arrive. You can come along for fun or sign up to get your time at www.parkrun.org.uk All donations gratefully received by Women’s Aid Orkney.

World Book Day 10:30 am This week we’re celebrating all thing reading for World Book Day, so head along to The Orcadian Bookshop, this Saturday, March 9 for some fun and storytelling with author Alicen Geddes from 10.30am. You can also spend your World Book Day token with us and be entered into a FREE prize draw to win a book up to the value of £10 (different age categories). Deadline: 3pm, Saturday, March 30.

Evening Concert 7:30 pm Orkney Orchestra and Kirkwall Town Band will be hosting an evening concert, this Sunday, March 10. Join them at the King Street Halls, Kirkwall, from 7.30pm for a selection of music for brass band, orchestral by Schubert, etc. Doors open at 7pm.

A Millennium of Writing This Saturday, March 9, sees the opening of a new exhibition at the Orkney Museum, Kirkwall. Runes in Orkney, a Millennium of Writing; New Research by Andrea Freund is a study of this ancient form of writing and the legacy it has left us, some ofwhich is described as “unexpected and disturbing.” The exhibition is the work of Andrea Freund, a PhD student at the Institute for Northern Studies, and will be on display until March 30. “I have always been fascinated by runic inscriptions since I saw my first runestone as a child,” she explains. “Now I am lucky enough to do a PhD at the Institute for Northern Studies and Orkney Museum, looking into Orcadian runic inscriptions and what they can reveal about past identities. “The most striking thing I have found so far is the continued passion people in Orkney have for their runic heritage and how many Orcadians continue to be inspired by it, be it in art, jewellery or knitting. “Therefore, when it came to creating a temporary exhibition at Orkney Museum as a practical part of my studentship, which is funded by Scottish Graduate School for Arts and Humanities and University of the Highlands and Islands, I felt it was important to not just show my research about Viking Age and medieval runic inscriptions from Orkney, but also include how runes still play a big role here to this day. “Fortunately, the exhibition can show various inscribed objects that have never been on display before and also includes some antiquarian material that recounts the history of runology as a discipline.”

Flow — Pier Arts A new exhibition is opening at the Pier Arts Centre, Stromness, this Saturday, March 9. Flow: Transitions of Shape and Form is a display of artwork from the gallery’s permanent collection, which has been selected by Orkney College UHI’s Level 3 BA Fine Art degree students. The exhibition forms part of the students’ professional practice module, where they are required to curate and present an exhibition of artwork of their choice. On this occasion, they have chosen to display works by Ben Nicholson, Roger Hilton, Eduardo Paolozzi, Bet Low, Garry Fabian Miller and Anish Kapoor. The selected works suggest a flow of movement and change through form, shape, and colour, as well as connecting closely with the students’ own creative practices and resonating with a clear Orkney perspective. The third year students involved include Wendy Barker, Laura Johnston, Jenny Sprenger, Susan Whittingham and Rachel Wood. “Flow, for us, represents a very natural and easy way to bring together and view a body of artwork,” explains Fine Art student, Laura Johnston. “As a collective year group of students, our own work often has a certain flow between us, with similar sources of inspiration that reflect our living and learning experiences.” For Sue Whittingham, the curation process has been particularly rewarding in providing access to behind-the-scenes considerations, research and preparation. She says, “This opportunity to participate collaboratively with peers and gallery staff in such a professional capacity is a great privilege and a rewarding collective experience to have gained from the Professional Practice module.” The exhibition is on display until March 23, and there will be an informal opening event giving people an opportunity to meet some of the students and discuss the exhibition this Saturday, March 9, from 2-4pm.

Braelanders 8:00 pm If you fancy a tune, this weekend, the Royal British Legion, Kirkwall, will be playing host to the Braelanders, this Saturday night. There will also be darts on, names in by 8pm.

At the pictures... If you fancy catching a flick, this weekend, there’s plenty on show at The Phoenix Cinema, Kirkwall. Catch Sci Fi thriller Alien (1979) (15), showing at 12pm and 8pm today, Friday.

Futuristic fantasy Alita: Battle Angel (12A) will be screening throughout the weekend.

For the little ones, it’s the sequel we’ve all been waiting for Lego Movie 2 (U), showing all throughout the weekend with a subtitled screening at 12.30pm on Saturday and an Autism Friendly screening on Sunday at 12.30pm.

Share this:

Tweet

