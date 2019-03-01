Whit’s on this weekend?

March 1, 2019 at 2:16 pm

SCDA Drama Festival This year’s SCDA Orkney District One-Act Play Festival, began on Tuesday evening, at the Orkney Theatre, Kirkwall. This year’s preliminary round is set to feature 11 local teams, all acting their socks off in the hopes of winning a space in the top three. The festival, brings audiences four nights packed full of comedy and drama, under the watchful eye of adjudicator Walker Ewart. Tonight, Friday, will see the final night of the competition and the much-anticipated prize giving ceremony. Saturday night will give folk a chance to see “the best of the fest” as the three top plays going through to the next round perform once more at the Orkney Theatre from 7.30pm.

Razormouth CD Launch 10:00 pm Local band Razormouth is due to launch an EP this Saturday night, March 2 at Skippers in Kirkwall from 10pm. Cutting Teeth will be the first recorded effort by the band, comprising Ryan Silver (bass and vocals), Nicky Booth (rhythm guitar), Jarvis Walls (lead guitar) and Ryan Taylor (drums), and they are keen to be able to share their hard work. Singer and bassist Ryan Silver said: “Myself, Nicky and Jarvis used to write songs and jam in the attic of my old house a few years ago. After a few noise complaints, we moved to Wisebuys to practice, where we could play as loud as we wanted — and that’s when the songs really came together. “Scott McCormick offered to help record an EP for us, so we chose the four strongest original songs and recorded it in Scott’s house. “It took a few months and there were a few setbacks, but we’re really pleased with how it turned out, and we can’t wait to share it with our loyal supporters.”

PSYV Fun Day 11:00 am - 3:00 pm Orkney’s Police Scotland Young Volunteers (PSYV) will be hosting an Emergency Services Fun Day, this Sunday, March 3. The event, which will take place in the St Magnus Lane car park from 11am until 3pm, will be fun for all the family, with refreshments and a range of stalls on offer. Also — there will be a chance for you and your friends to figure out the clues in a special “solve the murder mystery” activity.

At the pictures... If you fancy catching a flick, this weekend, there’s plenty on show at the Phoenix Cinema, Kirkwall. Explore the intriguing political relationship between George W. Bush and Dick Cheney in comedy-drama, Vice (15)

It’s laughs all round with the sequel everyone has been waiting for, Lego Movie 2 (U).

Make your weekend supercalifragilisticexpialidocious as Mary Poppins Returns (U).

Catch the latest transformers movie that has stolen everyone’s hearts, Bumblebee (PG)

