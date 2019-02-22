Whit’s on this weekend?

February 22, 2019 at 2:03 pm

There’s plenty to see and do in Orkney, this weekend! Check out our website to find out more…

Real Ale Weekend Orkney Rugby Club will be hosting its Real Ale Weekend, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tying in with a couple of local matches as well as the six nation, there will be 16 ales to try at the club’s bar. Tonight, Friday, will see a quiz starting at 8pm, while tomorrow morning will see the East Mainland take on the West Mainland friendly at 11.30am, followed by a match between Orkney Dragons and Garioch at 12.30pm. Broadcasting live on Saturday afternoon will be coverage of two six nations matches — France Vs Scotland at 2.15pm and Wales Vs England at 4.45pm. On Sunday, watch Italy compete against Ireland from 3pm.

Stromness Drawing Group Stromness Drawing Group will be hosting their annual exhibition at the Waterfront Gallery, opening this weekend. A collection of work from the group will go on display from 2pm tomorrow, Saturday, until March 2.

Prize Bingo 7:30 pm Orkney Pony Club will be hosting a Prize Bingo fundraiser, this evening in the King Street Halls, Kirkwall. There are plenty of prizes to be won. Eyes down 7.30pm.

Liam & Co 8:00 pm If you fancy a wee tune, this weekend, Liam & Co. will be playing at Kirkwall British Legion on Saturday evening. There will also be darts on — names in by 8pm.

Century of Light 7:30 pm Rolf Schmidt returns to Orkney, this Saturday, February 23, to deliver an open presentation on The Century of Light at the Baha’i Centre, Kirkwall. Originally from the Netherlands, Rolf is an electronics engineer with a keen interest in the environment. Now living near Inverness, he operates dolphin-watching trips with a solar-powered boat that he designed himself. In his presentation — open to all and starting at 7.30pm — Rolf looks at the 20th century as a period of change and upheaval unprecedented in the history of mankind. Many of these changes have been prophesied in the teachings of the Baha’i Faith, of which Rolf is a member, and can be regarded as stages in the growth towards maturity of the human race. He says: “Looking back at the atrocities, failures of humanity, many will find it hard to see anything but darkness in the 20th century. And yet the light of scientific advances has made things possible that previous generations could not even have dreamt of. It is his ardent longing for a better world, and his realisation that such a better world cannot be bought with material means, no matter how plentiful or sophisticated, that forms the background against which Rolf’s takes us on an amazing roller-coaster ride through world history of the last hundred or so years. There will also be plenty of opportunity for discussion.

At the pictures... If you fancy catching a flick, this weekend, there’s plenty on show at The Phoenix Cinema, Kirkwall. For the little ones, explore a magical world of myth and legend in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG), on-screen throughout the weekend.

For history buffs, Mary Queen of Scots (15) tells the tale of anguish between the monarch and her English cousin Elizabeth I.

Share this:

Tweet

