Whit’s on this weekend?

There’s plenty to see and do in Orkney, this holiday weekend. Check out our website to find out more.

Christmas Gigs!

Make the most of the festive spirit by getting out and enjoying some of the county’s best live music. This weekend will see:

Saturday, December 22

  • Auld Motorhoose, Kirkwall — Rocker
  • Kirkwall Legion — Kirkjuvagr and Carol Singing
  • Pomona Inn, Finstown — Christmas Fling with Ian Cooper Experience
  • Murray Arms Hotel, St Margaret’s Hope — The Drones

Sunday, December 23

  • St Ola Hotel, Kirkwall — Genuine Draft

Jockie Wood Book Signing

December 22, 2018 10:30 am

Jockie Wood will be signing copies of his book 100 Glorious Games at The Orcadian Bookshop, this Saturday, 10.30-11.30am.

At the pictures...

December 22, 2018

If you fancy catching a flick this holiday weekend, there’s plenty on show at the Phoenix Cinema, Kirkwall.

For little ones and adults alike, the meanest creature in all of Whoville will be spreading his special brand of Christmas joy throughout the weekend in The Grinch (U).

Queen fans will be delighted to hear that Freddie Mercury biopic — Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) — will be returning to the cinema, this weekend.

On Sunday, it’s time for a Christmas family classic, in heartwarming festive comedy Home Alone (PG).

