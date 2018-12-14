Whit’s on this weekend?

December 14, 2018 at 2:11 pm

There’s plenty to see and do in Orkney, this weekend! Check out our website for some of the highlights…

Santa Visits Don’t despair if you haven’t seen Santa yet this year! He’ll be making many an appearance over the weekend with his elves in tow. Santa will be arriving in Stromness on the MV Graemsay at 1.30pm this Saturday, before being escorted by the Stromness British Legion Pipe Band to the town’s community centre. You can catch him there in his grotto between 2-3.30pm. He’ll also be making his rounds throughout the streets of Kirkwall over this weekend. You can catch him at 12pm (an hour later than was originally planned) and 2.30pm this Saturday, with another appearance at 2.30pm on Sunday. This weekend is your last chance to catch him at the Wellpark Garden Centre. His grotto will be open on both Saturday and Sunday from 11am-4pm.

Meet the Artists 2:00 pm The Orkney Archeology Society will be hosting a “Meet the Artists” at the Orkney Museum, Kirkwall, this Saturday at 2pm. You’ll be able to hear Jeanne B. Rose and Jim Bright talk about their new exhibition, Vanishing Point, and what inspired their work at the Ness of Brodgar this year. If you haven’t checked out Vanishing Point yet, this Saturday is surely a good time to do so!

Christmas Fete 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Whether you still have one or two presents to buy or just want to get into the Christmas spirit the Orkney Young Farmers’ Christmas Fete is sure to delight. The Fete is in aid of Orkney Heart Screening and will be jam packed with festive treats. There will be wonderful stalls to buy from, games to play and even a Santa’s Grotto. Pop along to the Orkney Auction Mart this Sunday between 12-4pm and take a look yourself.

Ghostly Tales 7:30 pm Cosy up on a dark night for some Ghostly Tales at the Orkney Brewery, Stromness. The Brewery will be hosting an evening of ghost stories with mulled wine and mince pies this Sunday at 7.30pm. This event is suitable for all the family, with entry costing £8.00 for adults and £6.00 for children.

At the pictures... Fancy catching a flick, this weekend? Well, there’s plenty on show at the Phoenix Cinema, Kirkwall. Kids will delight in joining in on the fun of — CBeebies Christmas Show: Thumbelina (U) — which is coming to the big screen for a family-friendly cinema experience this Saturday at 1pm. A nobleman assumes a secret persona and fights back against tyranny by robbing the rich to give to the poor, in a new rendition of the classic tale — Robin Hood (12A). This film will be screening on both Saturday and Sunday at 6pm. The Grinch (U) is the perfect film to keep all the family entertained and will be screening at 12.30pm and 3.15pm on Sunday.

Share this:

Tweet

