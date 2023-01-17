featured news

Whitefish trawler Keila set to depart Orkney fleet in March

January 17, 2023 at 5:19 pm

The prospective new owner of Orkney whitefish trawler, the Keila K121, says she will be a substantial upgrade from their current 24-year-old ship, when she is handed over.

The Keila will depart the Orkney fleet when the formalities of the deal are completed on Monday, March 6, replacing the Banff-registered Norlan BF362 for the Pirie family, of Whitehills in Aberdeenshire.

Read more from George Pirie, the soon-to-be new owner of the Keila, in this week’s The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

