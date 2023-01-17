  • Kirkwall
featured news

Whitefish trawler Keila set to depart Orkney fleet in March

Shaking hands on the deal for the purchase of whitefish trawler Keila K121, prospective owner George Pirie (left) and current owner Tommy Tulloch. (Ailsa Seatter)

The prospective new owner of Orkney whitefish trawler, the Keila K121, says she will be a substantial upgrade from their current 24-year-old ship, when she is handed over.

The Keila will depart the Orkney fleet when the formalities of the deal are completed on Monday, March 6, replacing the Banff-registered Norlan BF362 for the Pirie family, of Whitehills in Aberdeenshire.

Read more from George Pirie, the soon-to-be new owner of the Keila, in this week’s The Orcadian.