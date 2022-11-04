featured news

Whitefish trawler Aalskere makes last visit to home port before sale

November 4, 2022 at 12:38 pm

Whitefish boat Aalskere K373 is in Orkney for the last time today, ahead of a new life in the Faroe Islands.

The 35-metre stern trawler will depart for Denmark later, where the deal to sell her to new Faroese owners is expected to be completed.

Speaking in The Orcadian this week, skipper and owner Iain Harcus explained why he felt it was the right time to sell the state-of-the-art ship.

The departure of the Aalskere will leave Orkney’s whitefish boats at just two, the Westra Fjord K193 and the Keila K121, though the Keila is also set to be sold in the new year.

Read more in The Orcadian as Iain and Keila owner, Tommy Tulloch explain why now is the right time to leave the fishing industry.

