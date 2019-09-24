White line painting about to begin

September 24, 2019 at 9:48 am

Work is due to start this week on painting white lines on Orkney’s roads where surface dressing has been carried out.

The lack of lines on many roads has prompted road safety concerns, especially now that the darker nights are coming in.

A company from outwith Orkney is employed to carry out white lining, using lorry-mounted, computer-controlled technology.

Darren Richardson, Orkney Islands Council’s head of infrastructure and strategic projects, said: “This is a safe and efficient process that can normally be carried out without the need for road closures.

“Replacing white lines usually takes place soon after our annual programme of surfacing dressing, but this year it has taken longer to get to the stage where the work can begin.

“We plan to have all the surface-dressed roads ready for white lining before the company arrives, so that the job can be carried out during a single visit to Orkney.

“Weather is an important factor in ensuring robust lining on the road surface and unfortunately, a combination of wet weather and some last-minute technical design considerations, meant that our contractor had to adjust his planned programme for carrying out the work in Orkney.

The work is due to begin today, Tuesday.

Mr Richardson added: “As noted, this work is weather dependant, but I hope any missing white lines will be in place within a fortnight.”

The work is due start on the main A965 route between Kirkwall and Stromness.

