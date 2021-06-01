virus

What does Level Zero mean?

June 1, 2021 at 2:52 pm

Orkney is set to move to Level Zero from this Saturday, June 5, the First Minister has confirmed.

But what exactly does that mean? According to the Scottish Government, communities living in Level Zero are allowed to:

meet socially in groups:

— of up to 8 people from 4 households in your home or theirs – and can stay overnight

— of up to 10 people from 4 households in an indoor public place like a café, pub or restaurant

— of up to 15 people from 15 households outdoors

Under 12s do not count towards the total number of people or households meeting outside but count towards the household numbers indoors.

You do not need to physically distance from family and friends in a private home.

You can travel anywhere in Scotland in Levels Zero, One or Two but must not enter a Level Three or Four area unless for a permitted reason.

You can travel anywhere in England, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands — before you travel you must check the travel rules in those countries.

You can provide informal childcare, for example to look after a grandchild.

Up to 200 people can attend weddings and funerals (subject to venue social distancing requirements).

Tradespeople can carry out any work in your home such as painting, decorating or repairing.

You should work from home where possible.

Nightclubs and adult entertainment are not permitted to open.

Further information can be found on Level Zero and Scotland’s coronavirus measures by visiting https://www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-protection-levels/pages/protection-levels-by-area/

Share this:

Tweet

