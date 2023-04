featured news

Westray welcomes a farmer’s dozen

April 29, 2023 at 9:16 am

Counting sheep may help you sleep, but when 17 lambs pop out of just three ewes, it’s hard to get a rest from the excitement!

The Harcus family of Branstane, Westray, can attest to this — having welcomed two sets of sextuplet lambs in a single day last week, straight off the back of a quintuplet arrival.

Read the full story in this week’s edition of The Orcadian, available in shops and online.

Share this:

Tweet