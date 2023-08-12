featured news

Westray end 24-year wait to lift Parish Cup

August 12, 2023 at 9:44 pm

Westray clinched their first Parish Cup title in 24 years with a narrow 1-0 victory over Stenness in front of a huge crowd on County Show night.

Westray captain Owen Rendall grabbed the only goal of the game, powering a header over the line in the dying minutes, to seal a very tight affair.

That goal and the full-time whistle just minutes later prompted huge celebrations for Westray, who last won the Parish Cup in 1999.

Stenness were left to rue what might have been as their dream run to the final — their first since 1937 — ended in heartbreak.

Pick up next week’s The Orcadian for full coverage.

