West of Orkney Windfarm takes step forward

October 31, 2022 at 9:36 am

Progress is being made towards a proposed offshore windfarm to the west of Orkney.

The developer of the West of Orkney Windfarm has completed its 2022 offshore surveys for the project area, located around 25km north of the Sutherland coast.

The 2GW project is a joint venture comprising Corio Generation, TotalEnergies and Renewable Infrastructure Development Group (RIDG) and is scheduled to be generating electricity by 2029.

