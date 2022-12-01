featured news

Weighing in for Scotland and Great Britain

December 1, 2022 at 8:30 am

Training on his own in a garage and an old shed, Angus Robertson’s rise to the top of weightlifting has been meteoric.

The teenager, from Kirkwall, has been selected for Scotland and Great Britain, coming quickly on the back of success at the British Age Grade Championships.

Angus’s success is all the more remarkable given his limited training venues.

Read more from Angus, including how he feels on the call-ups, what drives him on to success, and the thoughts of coach and mentor Matthew Byers, in The Orcadian this week.

Share this:

Tweet

