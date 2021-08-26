  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
coronavirus

Weekly COVID-19 update: Twelve new cases for Orkney

A total of 12 new COVID-19 cases were attributed to Orkney this week, in the Scottish Government’s figures.
This brings the total number of cases in the county since the pandemic began to 190.
Case breakdown:
Friday, Aug 20 – Three cases
Saturday, Aug 21 – Three cases
Sunday, Aug 22 – No cases
Monday, Aug 23 – Two cases
Tuesday, Aug 24 – One case
Wednesday, Aug 25 – One case
Thursday, Aug 26 – Two cases
If you develop coronavirus symptoms, you must seek a test and self-isolate immediately.
You can book a PCR test by phoning the COVID Assessment Centre on 01856 888 211.