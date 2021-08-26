Weekly COVID-19 update: Twelve new cases for Orkney
A total of 12 new COVID-19 cases were attributed to Orkney this week, in the Scottish Government’s figures.
This brings the total number of cases in the county since the pandemic began to 190.
Case breakdown:
Friday, Aug 20 – Three cases
Saturday, Aug 21 – Three cases
Sunday, Aug 22 – No cases
Monday, Aug 23 – Two cases
Tuesday, Aug 24 – One case
Wednesday, Aug 25 – One case
Thursday, Aug 26 – Two cases
If you develop coronavirus symptoms, you must seek a test and self-isolate immediately.
You can book a PCR test by phoning the COVID Assessment Centre on 01856 888 211.