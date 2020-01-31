Weekend of sport sees darts players head to Finstown

January 31, 2020 at 3:07 pm

Another busy weekend of sport beckons for Orkney’s teams and athletes.

Ultra-marathon runner William Sichel is still in Athens and has hit the 900-mile mark in his bid to break the world over-65 age-group 1,000-mile record.

The runner is attempting to beat the current 1,000-mile record of 15 days, two hours, 50 minutes and one second.

The Athens International Ultra-Marathon Festival 1,000-mile road race is set to finish on Saturday.

On the rugby pitch, both of Orkney’s senior teams are in action.

While the men’s First XV side are in Glenrothes as they look to continue their unblemished win record this season, at home, the Orkney Dragons play their first match of 2020.

They play Aberdeenshire Quines in the Sarah Beaney Cup, beginning at 12 noon at the Picky Centre.

The Orkney men’s squad is: 1. Niall Campbell, 2. Scott Rendall (c), 3. Erland Drever, 4. Kevin Sinclair, 5. Duncan Gray, 6. Cameron Gray, 7. Jon Tait, 8. Robbie Firth, 9. William Thomson, 10. James Linklater, 11. Dean Campbell, 12. Scott Russell, 13. Graham Poke, 14. Matt Jackson, 15. Philip Ross (vc). Substitutes: Craig Rendall, Gary Nicolson, Derek Robb and David Bruce.

Orkney FC hope to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointment with a home match against Nairn County’s Under-20s in the North Caledonian Cup.

The match will begin at 12.45pm at the KGS 3G.

The squad is: Liam Valentine, Chris Simpson, Owen Rendall, Wayne Kirkness, DJ Moffat, Glen Scott, Connan Rendall, Aiden Drever, Callan Jessiman, Jack Paterson, Joe Wilson, Liam Delday, Owen Young, Chris Hellewell, Zack Singh and Toby Macleod.

In darts, Saturday is set to be a big day for the West Mainland Darts Association as they hold the West Mainland Open in Finstown.

Sponsored by Swannay Brewery, organisers behind the day hope to see a big turnout from Orkney’s darting community, with players young and old, league player or non-league, encouraged to join in.

The open will be held at the Finstown Hall.

As well as prizes for the winner and runner-up, there will be a first-round loser’s shield, a prize for the furthest lady and highest checkout.

Names can be entered via the West Mainland Darts Association Facebook page or on the day. All names are to be in for 1pm for a 1.30pm start.

Matthew Byers and Ross Sinclair are competing at the Edinburgh Open Weightlifting Championships this weekend.

Ross is in the -73-kilogram class and Matthew is in the -109-kilogram class.

Matthew will also be donning his technical officials uniform for the first time and refereeing some of the classes.

