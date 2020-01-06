Weather forecast results in travel disruption

January 6, 2020 at 11:19 am

Orkney Ferries say that due to the forecasted weather and sea conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday, sailings on all routes will be under review.

NorthLink Ferries state that present weather forecasts indicate the possibility of disruptions to its services from Tuesday through to Thursday.

Loganair previously said that in view of the high winds forecast, and potential for travel disruption, the airline is offering customers travelling on flights to and from all Scottish destinations and including Newcastle the opportunity to adjust travel plans without charge.

Loganair further stated that the airline has not cancelled any services for Tuesday, this is merely precautionary to allow passengers to plan alternatives if they wished to.

Share this:

Tweet

