Weather disruption hits KGS pupils as yellow warning issued

September 30, 2022 at 2:50 pm

Kirkwall Grammar School will be staying open for pupils who can’t get home due to Barrier closures, as winter well and truly arrives in Orkney.

Gusts of up to 62mph have been recorded this Friday.

Orkney Islands Council has recently confirmed that school transport will be mobilised for the stranded pupils as soon as the Churchill Barriers reopen.

The yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office yesterday is in place until 3pm today, with possible gusts of up to 75mph.

Further updates on internal travel can be found on the OIC Updates Facebook page, and on the OIC Roads Twitter feed.

