virus

‘We will get through these difficult times’ says Sturgeon as lockdown extended

April 16, 2020 at 6:12 pm

“We will get through these difficult times, if we all keep following the rules.”

That was the message from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, this evening, Thursday, as she addressed the nation.

Her words came shortly after the announcement by foreign secretary Dominic Raab that the UK is to continue its period of lockdown for at least another three weeks.

In her address, the First Minister explained that the decision to extend restrictions had been taken by the leaders of all four UK nations.

“I want to stress that the news is positive,” she said, referring to figures showing a slow in the spread of COVID-19 in Scotland.

“I want to thank you all for the part you are playing in that.”

She added: “While it’s hard to be optimistic while every day we are reporting significant numbers of people who have died of this illness, the very difficult sacrifices you are making are working. They are working to protect the National Health Service, and they are saving lives.

“However, I must ask you to continue to make these sacrifices for a while longer.”

The First Minister said that she understood the longterm impact that these restrictions were likely to have on the economy and people’s wellbeing, but gave her reassurance that the Scottish Government will continue to help support those in need during these challenging times. She explained that the decision to extend the lockdown had been based on medical and scientific advice, which suggested that lifting restrictions now could result in an overwhelmed NHS and further more extreme restrictions in the future.

She also indicated that there will be more details to come on Scotland and the UK’s plan on how a successful exit from the lockdown will be achieved, including the possibility of monitoring the disease via contact tracing.

“We are being reminded right now about what really matters,” she concluded.

“The value of family and community. The fundamental and enduring impact of love, kindness and solidarity.”

Share this:

Tweet

