Waste and recycling centres move to standard summer opening hours
We are reminding folk that the council’s waste and recycling centres will be moving to the standard summer opening hours this week (Monday, August 9).
If you are planning a visit to any of our sites please check when they open and close before setting off.
Here’s a handy reminder:
- Hatston and Garson: Tuesday to Friday 11am -6.45pm, weekends 9.30am – 4.45pm.
- Bossack: Tuesday to Friday 11am – 6.45pm.
St Margaret’s Hope and Cursiter are already on the summer hours timetable which is Monday-Friday 11am-6.45pm and weekends 9.30am-4.45pm at the ‘Hope and Monday to Thursday 8am-3.45pm and Friday 8am til 3.15pm at Cursiter.
- The remaining material restrictions at Bossack will also be removed. This means the East Mainland site will be able to accept cans, glass, paper, garden waste, household batteries, scrap metal, vehicle batteries, waste electrical equipment, cardboard, waste oil, fluorescent tubes, plastic bottles and cooking oil.
- Dounby recycling point will reopen on Monday, August 16 – slightly delayed to allow all measures to be correctly put in place.