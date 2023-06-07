  • Kirkwall
news

Ward reopens for visitors

The Balfour.

Inpatients Two (IP2) at the Balfour hospital has reopened to visitors following closure due to an outbreak of COVID -19.

The ward had been restricted to essential visiting only at the end of last month.

A spokeswoman for NHS Orkney said: “We are still experiencing pressures across the system with limited bed capacity.”

“We continue to urge the community to seek the right care, in the right place. Please do visit NHS Inform, for advice and guidance.

“Visit your pharmacy for minor ailments or phone your GP Practice if required. For out of hours, call NHS 111.

“If you are acutely unwell, please call 999 or attend the Emergency Department.”