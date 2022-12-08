featured news

Ward reopens at The Balfour

December 8, 2022 at 4:33 pm

The Inpatients Two ward at The Balfour has reopened, NHS Orkney has confirmed.

The ward was temporarily closed last week as the result of a “COVID cluster”.

Confirming that the ward would reopen this Thursday, an NHS Orkney spokeswoman said: “We appreciate your understanding and co-operation throughout this temporary closure.

“If you are coming into hospital, whether visiting or for an appointment, please continue to wear one of the face masks provided at all hospital entrances throughout the entire duration of your visit, as well as keeping up the regular hand washing and sanitising.”

NHS Orkney confirmed that, at the time of closure, that no patients were showing any sign of concern.

