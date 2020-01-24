Wait to discover winners of Orkney Sports Awards almost over

January 24, 2020 at 10:05 am

The final preparations are now taking place ahead of the Orkney Sports Awards this evening.

Doors at the KGS will open at 6.30pm with the event starting at 7pm, and there are still some tickets available from The Orcadian Bookshop for those who want to take their place at this celebration of sport.

Ten awards will be presented on the evening.

Here is a reminder of the shortlist announced earlier this month:

Sportsperson of the Year

Taylah Spence (athletics)

Mia McAllister (swimming)

Maggie Tait (fencing)

Young Sportsperson of the Year

Ross Sinclair (weightlifting)

Kristi Rendall (netball)

Finlay Scott (squash)

Team of the Year

Female 4 x 400-metre relay team (athletics)

Island Games Athletics team

Kirkwall Hotspurs FC (football)

Young Team of the Year

Netball Orkney Under-17s

Kirkwall Hotspurs Under-11 Whites (football)

Shannon Leslie and Gemma Foulis (badminton)

Coach of the Year

Matthew Byers (weightlifting)

Jocelyn Tulloch (gymnastics)

Eion Ballantine (badminton)

Catherine Johnson (netball)

Offical of the Year

Alison Rothnie (swimming)

Adele Flett (netball)

Ian Rushbrook (rugby)

Volunteer of the Year

Kirsty Swan (athletics)

Paul Barber (youth football)

Moya Nelson (fencing)

Young Volunteer of the Year

Adele Flett (netball)

Scott Hamilton (football)

Kelsi Taylor (swimming)

Isla Denvir (squash)

School Sports Volunteer of the Year

Megan Clouston (various)

Hazel O’Connor (roller derby)

Graham Rendall (football)

Performance of the Year

Taylah Spence

Mia McAllister

Bobby Spence

Amy Davis

Sarah MacPhail

Female 4 x 400-metre relay side

Junior inter-county netballers

Kirkwall Hotspurs FC

