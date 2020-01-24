Wait to discover winners of Orkney Sports Awards almost over
The final preparations are now taking place ahead of the Orkney Sports Awards this evening.
Doors at the KGS will open at 6.30pm with the event starting at 7pm, and there are still some tickets available from The Orcadian Bookshop for those who want to take their place at this celebration of sport.
Ten awards will be presented on the evening.
Here is a reminder of the shortlist announced earlier this month:
Sportsperson of the Year
- Taylah Spence (athletics)
- Mia McAllister (swimming)
- Maggie Tait (fencing)
Young Sportsperson of the Year
- Ross Sinclair (weightlifting)
- Kristi Rendall (netball)
- Finlay Scott (squash)
Team of the Year
- Female 4 x 400-metre relay team (athletics)
- Island Games Athletics team
- Kirkwall Hotspurs FC (football)
Young Team of the Year
- Netball Orkney Under-17s
- Kirkwall Hotspurs Under-11 Whites (football)
- Shannon Leslie and Gemma Foulis (badminton)
Coach of the Year
- Matthew Byers (weightlifting)
- Jocelyn Tulloch (gymnastics)
- Eion Ballantine (badminton)
- Catherine Johnson (netball)
Offical of the Year
- Alison Rothnie (swimming)
- Adele Flett (netball)
- Ian Rushbrook (rugby)
Volunteer of the Year
- Kirsty Swan (athletics)
- Paul Barber (youth football)
- Moya Nelson (fencing)
Young Volunteer of the Year
- Adele Flett (netball)
- Scott Hamilton (football)
- Kelsi Taylor (swimming)
- Isla Denvir (squash)
School Sports Volunteer of the Year
- Megan Clouston (various)
- Hazel O’Connor (roller derby)
- Graham Rendall (football)
Performance of the Year
- Taylah Spence
- Mia McAllister
- Bobby Spence
- Amy Davis
- Sarah MacPhail
- Female 4 x 400-metre relay side
- Junior inter-county netballers
- Kirkwall Hotspurs FC