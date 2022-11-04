featured news

Vulnerable urged to join electricity priority list

November 4, 2022 at 10:23 am

As we head into winter, Orkney’s most vulnerable are being encouraged to sign up for priority registration with Scotland’s electricity network.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks is responsible for energy supply infrastructure in the Northern Isles as well as the Priority Services Register.

Being on the register does not necessarily that power will be restored more quickly during a power outage, but Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks does offer a range of additional support. This includes proactive ongoing contact, a specific pack of support during power cuts and storms, a dedicated contact number, and generators where possible.

People can apply to be added if they:

are over the age of 60

have a special communication need

depend on electricity for home or medical care

have a child less than five years old

have a chronic illness

otherwise feel they need extra help

Norther Isles MP Alistair Carmichael is one of those urging folk who are eligible to sign up.

You can find further information on the SSEN website.

