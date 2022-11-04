Vulnerable urged to join electricity priority list
As we head into winter, Orkney’s most vulnerable are being encouraged to sign up for priority registration with Scotland’s electricity network.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks is responsible for energy supply infrastructure in the Northern Isles as well as the Priority Services Register.
Being on the register does not necessarily that power will be restored more quickly during a power outage, but Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks does offer a range of additional support. This includes proactive ongoing contact, a specific pack of support during power cuts and storms, a dedicated contact number, and generators where possible.
People can apply to be added if they:
- are over the age of 60
- have a special communication need
- depend on electricity for home or medical care
- have a child less than five years old
- have a chronic illness
- otherwise feel they need extra help
Norther Isles MP Alistair Carmichael is one of those urging folk who are eligible to sign up.
You can find further information on the SSEN website.
More on this in next week’s The Orcadian.