Vulnerable Orkney families to receive cash boost

December 10, 2020 at 9:46 am

The families of at least 250 Orkney children will be gifted £200 per child in time for Christmas, as both the Scottish Government and Orkney Islands Council move to support low-income households.

These families, whose bairns are currently registered for free school meals, were already set to receive £100 per child from the Scottish Government. On Tuesday, as part of an “urgent item” added at the very last minute to the agenda of an OIC general meeting, councillors agreed to top this up with an additional payment of £100 for each child.

This payment is per child, not per household, and for those families on a low income — anyone whose P1-3 children receive a free school meal due to the universal provision will not be eligible. Therefore, for a family with three eligible children, the payment would be £600.

This comes after the council was offered a discretionary grant of £46,000, ring-fenced for tackling food poverty in the county.

Proposals to immediately award a portion of this money to some of Orkney’s lowest-income families gained unanimous support from councillors.

OIC Leader Councillor James Stockan said: “These are extraordinary times we are living through and our most vulnerable families in Orkney are likely to be worst hit. That is why we as a Council have universally decided to make a supplementary payment of £100 on top of the Government grant.

“This additional £25,000 will come from a discretionary grant we hold from the Scottish Government. Our officials are to be commended for their swift response in ensuring this additional money will be with our most vulnerable families ahead of Christmas.

Councillor Stockan also appealed for families who may be eligible for free school meals in Orkney to come forward to check to see if they qualify.

“We are fearful there are families out there who are missing out on free school meals, and now these additional payments, due to a misconception of there being a stigma attached. Please be reassured the system we have in place has already been commended by other parents and carers who have applied as being subtle and ensure complete privacy.

“I would urge people to please check to see if you qualify – more people are entitled to this – this is our chance as a Council to do something additional to help individuals.”

Applications can be made online at the Council website – http://www.orkney.gov.uk/School-Benefit or by calling 873535 for a paper application form.

Further information is available on https://www.orkney.gov.uk/Service-Directory/S/School-Meals-and-Clothing-Allowances.htm

