Vote for your sporting performance of 2019

January 9, 2020 at 6:30 am

The shortlist for the 2019 Orkney Sports Awards is today revealed in The Orcadian.

But now, the voting is down to you with eight contenders for the ever-popular Performance of the Year Award.

This award, which recognises an individual or team who produced an outstanding sporting performance in 2019, will run as an online poll on The Orcadian website, with the winner announced on the awards night, Friday, January 24.

The poll will run until midnight on Wednesday, January 22.

What is your sporting performance of 2019? Taylah Spence won silver at the International Island Games in Gibraltar in July, recording the third quickest 200-metre time in Games history, crossing the finish line in 24.65 seconds in a thrilling race. Amy Davis claimed an unexpected bronze in the high jump at the Island Games. Davis gained Orkney's third medal of the Games, clearing the bar at 1.56 metres. Orkney's record medal holder, Bobby Spence claimed his first gold at the 2019 Island Games. Spence shot 615.6 to set a new Games record in the 50-metre prone event to claim gold, his first following six bronze medals. Orkney ended the Island Games off on a high note as the county's female 4 x 400-metre relay side rounded off the week-long event by clinching silver. Alice Tait, Erika Marwick, and Tegan and Taylah Spence always looked in control, comfortably finishing in the silver medal position in a time of 3.58.34. Mia McAllister's silver medal-winning performance sealed Orkney's first Island Games medal in the swimming pool since 1995 and is the best result of any Orcadian female swimmer at an Island Games. McAllister won silver by finshing the 50-metre butterfly in 27.89 seconds. Orkney's only win during the 2019 junior inter-county contest, the netballers produced a stirring display on the netball court to win 31-48. There were inspirational performances all over the court as Orkney sealed the 17-point win. Netballer Sarah MacPhail played at the very highest level of her sport in the summer, representing Scotland at the Netball World Cup. Sarah and her teammates played against the world's top countries and players, eventually finishing eleventh. Kirkwall Hotspurs FC clinched their first 'A' League title in 12 years in 2019, beating rivals Rovers in a final-night title decider. A Wayne Monkman header and a Callan Jessiman penalty sent Spurs on their way to a first title since 2007. Vote

