Vote for your sporting performance of 2019
The shortlist for the 2019 Orkney Sports Awards is today revealed in The Orcadian.
But now, the voting is down to you with eight contenders for the ever-popular Performance of the Year Award.
This award, which recognises an individual or team who produced an outstanding sporting performance in 2019, will run as an online poll on The Orcadian website, with the winner announced on the awards night, Friday, January 24.
The poll will run until midnight on Wednesday, January 22.