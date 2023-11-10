featured news

Volunteers needed for Yule Log committee

November 10, 2023 at 2:37 pm

A call has gone out for people to come forward take the strain by joining Stromness’ Yule Log Pull committee in order for the event to run again this year.

In a social media message the committee have asked for people “from both Soothenders and Northenders teams” to lend a hand.

Anyone who can spare a few hours between now and the event, held on December 31, is being encouraged to get in touch by emailing info@stromnessorkney.com

Alternativelty, The Stromness Community Development Trust will be attending the Stromness Primary School Parent Council’s Winter Fayre, this Saturday November 11, from 11-2pm, where you can chat with them about what will be involved and sign up.

