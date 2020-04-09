virus

Volunteer group appeals for community to assist in PPE shortage

April 9, 2020 at 6:00 pm

An urgent appeal has been launched for donations of personal protective equipment (PPE).

MedSupplyDriveUK (MSDUK) Scotland is the Scottish branch of MedSupplyDriveUK, a volunteer group of NHS doctors, medical students and allies, and they are appealing for masks, gloves, goggles and visors.

The NHS is currently experiencing an unprecedented rise in demand for PPE across the country and risks facing a shortage in supplies as the COVID-19 crisis continues — the consequences of which could be disastrous and cost lives.

MSDUK Scotland is appealing to all organisations, businesses and individuals that currently hold stockpiles of PPE to donate directly to local facilities to protect frontline staff and patients.

No matter how big or how small, all donations of these essential supplies will make a massive difference and help save lives in the fight against COVID-19.

MSDUK has appealed to a range of industries which have the required PPE, including construction, oil and gas, and distilleries.

The items required are:

Alpha Solway 3030V FFP3 mask

3M 8833 FFP3 masks

FFP3 Respirators (eg. MOLDEX 9000 Full Face Mask + ABEK1P3R Filters, Medium)

FFP3 Masks (conforming to EN149:2001)

FFP3 Mask fit testing kits

Non-latex gloves

Goggles

Medical/surgical gowns

Visors

Tyvek/Hazmat Suits

For more information about the campaign, visit https://www.medsupplydrive. org.uk/scotland.

