VJ Day marked in Kirkwall

August 15, 2020 at 12:21 pm

As with events being held internationally to mark VJ Day, a service of commemoration and remembrance took place in front of Kirkwall and St Ola War Memorial at 11am today, Saturday.

The event was organised by the Kirkwall Branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland, with Laurence Tait from Kirkwall City Pipe Band playing.

A video of the service, and further details, can be found over on The Orcadian Facebook page, with further coverage also in The Orcadian next Thursday.

