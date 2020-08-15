  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
news

VJ Day marked in Kirkwall

The service underway on the Kirk Green.
(The Orcadian/Craig Taylor)

As with events being held internationally to mark VJ Day, a service of commemoration and remembrance took place in front of Kirkwall and St Ola War Memorial at 11am today, Saturday.

The event was organised by the Kirkwall Branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland, with Laurence Tait from Kirkwall City Pipe Band playing.

A video of the service, and further details, can be found over on The Orcadian Facebook page, with further coverage also in The Orcadian next Thursday.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos