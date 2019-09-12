Visual artists and craft makers awards scheme now open

September 12, 2019 at 12:30 pm

A funding scheme for local artists and craftspeople is now open for applications, with grants of between £500 and £1,500 on offer.

The Visual Artists and Craft Makers Awards is now in its sixth year of helping to support individual artists and craft makers develop professionally and creatively. Run by Orkney Islands Council on behalf of Creative Scotland, with the support of Highlands and Islands Enterprise, the scheme offers funding that can be used to support research, skills training, studio work, exhibitions and mentoring.

This year has seen several positive changes to the awards, with the funding pot increased from £6,000 to £7,500. A further change is the availability of bursaries of £500 for new graduates or emerging artists.

The council’s cultural services manager, Clare Gee, said: “Over the last six years, the scheme has helped a large number of artists develop their work including twelve just last year, cementing Orkney’s reputation as a centre for culture and the arts in Scotland.

“The scheme can make a huge difference in supporting local artists and craft makers, and therefore I’d encourage them to apply.”

The deadline for applications is 5pm on Tuesday, October 8.

To find out more about the award scheme, contact Clare Gee at the council on 873535, extension 2716. You can also write to Clare Gee, Care of Education, Leisure and Housing Services, Orkney Islands Council, School Place, Kirkwall, KW15 1NY.

Further information is also available on the council’s website: www.orkney.gov.uk/Service-Directory/S/arts-opportunities-and-funding.htm

Share this:

Tweet

