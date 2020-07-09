Visitors to return to The Balfour

July 9, 2020 at 11:30 am

From next Monday, July 13, visitors will begin to be allowed back into The Balfour Hospital.

In line with guidance from the Scottish Government, individual patients admitted to hospital will be allowed one designated visitor to visit them during their stay. Patients must inform the nurse/midwife in charge who their designated visitor is, so that they can take the visitor’s name and contact details.

David McArthur, director of Nursing & Acute Services said, “There will not be set visiting times, so all visitors must phone ahead to the hospital and inform the nurse in charge when they intend to visit so we can agree the best time for you.

“This is so that we can ensure that wards do not become overcrowded and we can maintain physical distancing where possible and provide patients and visitors with a degree of privacy.”

The Balfour restaurant will remain closed, however plans are underway to have the shop re-opened where normal goods will be on sale including sandwiches and drinks.

Mr McArthur added, “We are looking forward to welcoming back visitors to the hospital and recognise how important this is for patients. I would ask if you could help us in keeping patients and staff safe by following physical distancing rules, putting on a face mask when you enter the building and using the hand sanitiser provided. We are encouraging everyone to also continue to use mobile phones and tablets as a means of keeping in touch with family in between visits.”

Share this:

Tweet

