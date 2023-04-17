  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
featured news

Visiting restrictions lifted from Balfour ward

Inpatients Two at The Balfour has now reopened to all visitors following a COVID-19 outbreak.

Nick Crohn, deputy director of acute services, said “We’d like to thank you for your co-operation while we restricted visiting to the ward. 

“If you’re visiting The Balfour for an appointment or to see a loved one, please do remember to wear a face mask for the duration of your visit. If you are unwell with respiratory symptoms, we ask that you postpone your visit until you are feeling well again.”