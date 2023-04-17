featured news

Visiting restrictions lifted from Balfour ward

April 17, 2023 at 4:43 pm

Inpatients Two at The Balfour has now reopened to all visitors following a COVID-19 outbreak.

Nick Crohn, deputy director of acute services, said “We’d like to thank you for your co-operation while we restricted visiting to the ward.

“If you’re visiting The Balfour for an appointment or to see a loved one, please do remember to wear a face mask for the duration of your visit. If you are unwell with respiratory symptoms, we ask that you postpone your visit until you are feeling well again.”

