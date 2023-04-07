featured news

Visiting restricted in Balfour ward

April 7, 2023 at 8:03 am

Visiting has been restricted in Inpatients Two at The Balfour due to a COVID outbreak within the ward.

The move to allow named visitors only aims to “maximise safety” at the hospital. Those who are allowed to visit the ward will be supplied with a surgical grade face mask to wear throughout their time there.

In a statement, an NHS Orkney spokeswoman said: “We have identified a Covid outbreak within IP2 of The Balfour therefore we are introducing restricted visiting to maximise safety.

“Visiting is still taking place across both IP1 and IP2 wards. However, it is named visitors only in IP2, this does not affect visiting for palliative or end of life care. We have also implemented additional measures including enhanced cleaning.

“We are asking all visitors to please ensure they are wearing a surgical grade face mask throughout their entire visit, especially when in patient rooms. This is to protect our loved ones.

“Additionally, please postpone any visits planned if you are feeling unwell, particularly if you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms.

“To continue to protect ourselves and others, simple measures of good hand hygiene and staying home if able to do so when unwell continues to be our best tools.

“For those aged over 75, care home residents and those with weakened immune systems, you are now eligible to receive a COVID spring booster vaccination and we encourage you to take up the vaccine when offered.

“As a reminder, appointment letters are beginning to be posted out this week. For Stromness and ferry linked isles patients, you will be notified via your GP with details for arranging your vaccination appointments.”

Share this:

Tweet

