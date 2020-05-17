Virtual dance and exercise week in aid of Blide Trust

May 17, 2020 at 5:30 pm

A group of dance and fitness instructors are hoping to raise mental health awareness during the lockdown with a virtual fundraiser for Orkney Blide Trust, this coming week.

Donna Cuthbertson, of Orkney Dance and Fitness, will be joined by other instructors from across the UK, as they present a series of fun dance and exercise classes online as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

“My classes have all gone online via Zoom since lockdown and but I had planned to do an event at Picky this year so thought why not do it online,” Donna, 36, explained.

“Basically, between Monday, May 18 and Saturday May 24, there will be a selection of classes on my website, which will be donation only.”

Donna is pleased to be doing something to raiser awareness of mental health, particularly during a time that is challenging for many. She hopes that folk will join her and fellow instructors for classes including clubbercise, zumba, 80s aerobics and much more.

“This is something very close to my heart and I’m determined to raise awareness and much needed funds here in orkney,” she said.

“And what a great way to do it, with all the knowledge out there how exercise can help with depression — and classes being donation only means any budget can attend!”

To find out more, you can visit www.orkneydanceandfitness.com

Donations will be in aid of Orkney Blide Trust.

Share this:

Tweet

