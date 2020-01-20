Views sought on polling stations

January 20, 2020 at 1:13 pm

A review of polling arrangements in Orkney is underway.

Orkney Islands Council is inviting feedback from voters which will help determine where polling takes place at future elections.

OIC interim chief executive John Mundell said: “We believe the electorate in Orkney is reasonably happy with current arrangements – with the location of polling stations and with the facilities the stations provide.

“But we would welcome comments from local voters so we can consider if any changes are needed.

“In particular, we are proposing that the temporary use of Evie Church and Orphir Church as polling stations during the last two elections is made permanent and that all other polling stations in Orkney remain as they are.

“We would welcome your views on this and on whether you consider your local polling station to be accessible for people with disabilities — and if any improvements are required.”

You can provide feedback by email to electionoffice@orkney.gov.uk or by phone on 01856 886350.

Alternatively, you can complete a questionnaire which is available from the Related Downloads section at https://www.orkney.gov.uk/Council/C/polling-districts-and-places-consultation.htm and posted to Polling District and Polling Place Review, Elections Office, OIC, School Place, Kirkwall, Orkney KW15 1NY.

More information about the consultation can be found on the same webpage.

Councils across the UK are required to carry out a review of their local polling arrangements every five years.

The deadline for feedback is Friday, January 31.

