Views sought on electric vehicles

February 22, 2020 at 7:30 am

People in Orkney are being encouraged to take part in a survey to gather information surrounding their views and experiences of electric vehicles and associated charging technology.

Orkney is one of 11 Scottish local authorities to be chosen to participate in round two of the Switched on Towns and Cities Feasibility Study Programme — run by the Energy Saving Trust and funded by Transport Scotland.

The feedback gained through the survey, which runs until March 14, will help inform feasibility studies towards a programme supporting the Scottish Government’s ambition to create 20 electric towns and cities by 2025.

Orkney Islands Council head of infrastructure and strategic projects, Darren Richardson, said: “Ten local authorities participated in round one, which completed in June 2019. Now Orkney has been chosen to participate in the second round.

“The objective is to explore a range of solutions that will enable local authorities to develop strategies to help with the transition to a low carbon economy.

“Each local study will provide a report that includes detailed insights and information on a range of topics. These will include plug-in vehicle forecasts and recommendations for publicly accessible charge points, designed for varied user groups.

“Additionally, the studies will highlight complementary measures for incentivising and enabling people to participate in low carbon transport options.”

The feasibility studies will inform and help facilitate intensified actions to increase the uptake of plug-in electric vehicles in Scotland’s towns and cities.

Views can be shared until March 14 by following the link to the engagement survey.

Share this:

Tweet

