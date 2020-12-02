Views sought from local businesses

December 2, 2020 at 1:13 pm

Businesses in the Highlands and Islands are being invited to put questions directly to Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross at an online briefing – “Supporting Business to Rebuild” – which is being held tomorrow, Thursday, at 11.15am.

Highlands and Islands MSP and shadow cabinet secretary for rural economy and tourism Jamie Halcro Johnston said: “Douglas will be putting forward his proposals for rebuilding our business base and getting people back to work, but we also want to hear directly from businesses across the country, including from here in the Highlands and Islands.

“If you’d like to hear what Douglas has to say, pose a question, or let us have your own thoughts on how the next Scottish Government can assist the business community, please register in advance at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUld-6rqjspHdCDXEnALwqp8HExuOvKv10j

