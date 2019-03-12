Video launched in run-up to MSYP elections

March 12, 2019 at 1:54 pm

Voting opens this Friday, March 15, to elect Orkney’s two Members of the Scottish Youth Parliament (MSYPs).

The all-female candidate list for the upcoming elections are:

• Rachel Evans

• Elizabeth Gorn

• Emma Grant

• Hope Laing

• Shavon More

• Maya Tams-Gray.

A new video put together by Orkney Islands Council’s Community Learning and Development team who support candidates through their nomination and campaign has been launched on social media. This can be below or viewed via the council’s YouTube channel.

Votes can be cast between Friday, March 15 and Friday, March 29. School pupils will cast their votes in school but anyone aged between 12 and 25, can cast their vote online, using their young Scot card number, on the Scottish Youth Parliament website. The results will be announced on Friday, March 29.

