  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
oic

Victoria Street reopens to traffic as more bollards revealed

The latest changes in central Kirkwall are revealed.
(The Orcadian/Craig Taylor)

Orkney Islands Council have reopened the section of Broad Street outside the Royal Bank of Scotland after the street works, which are part of the Kirkwall THI project, finished ahead of schedule.

Vehicle access to Victoria Street is now reinstated, although Tankerness Lane, and the parking spaces outside the Daily Scoop, will remain closed temporarily to allow the new paving to cure.

The council says: “We would like to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation.”

• This section of roadworks reopening has now revealed the new look area, including paved areas, and the number of bollards which are now in place at that end of Broad Street, and also at the bottom of Palace Road.

These join the bollards at the opposite end of Broad Street, on Castle Street, some of which have been repeatedly hit by vehicles since being installed, before being reinstated.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos