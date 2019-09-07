  • Kirkwall
Vibration issue detected on new pilot boat

The Scapa Pathfinder and John Rae.

Inspections on Orkney Islands Counci’s brand new pilot vessel, Scapa Pathfinder, is to be carried out after an “unexpected vibration” was detected.

The vessel only arrived in Orkney last Sunday having travelled 1,400 nautical miles from the Spanish shipbuilders.

The issue could see the boat travel to a shipyard on the Scottish mainland for closer inspection.

“The launch has been performing well, with crew training underway, since arriving in Orkney last weekend,” said Brian Archibald, Orkney Islands Council’s Head of Marine Services, Engineering and Transportation.

“We have, however, detected an unexpected vibration and will be using divers to carry out a survey.

“We will then assess what steps need to be taken next. If required, this could involve a further inspection at a shipyard on the Scottish mainland.”

