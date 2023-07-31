news

Vehicles vandalised on Marwick Drive

July 31, 2023 at 4:14 pm

Two vehicles along Marwick Drive in Kirkwall have been vandalised, according to police.

Officers say that both of these vehicles — a Hyundai and a Vauxhall — were scratched along their passenger side by an unknown instrument, which has gone deep into the paintwork.

The alleged incident is suspected to have taken place between 5pm on Thursday, July 27 and 4pm on Friday, July 28. The vehicles were parked next to the bus shelter, along from the junction that leads onto Hermaness.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward that may have witnessed suspicious activity or who have CCTV and/or dash camera footage that could assist with the enquiry. Members of the public are asked to provide police reference PS-20230728-2939.

Members of the public can contact 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111. Alternatively, members of the public can pass on information by completing a form on the website fearless.org — this is anonymous, personal information will not be shared.

Share this:

Tweet

