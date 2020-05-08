VE Day marked in Orkney

May 8, 2020 at 9:49 am

A SMALL but highly poignant ceremony is set to take place at the Kirkwall and St Ola War Memorial today, marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day, the day that marked the end of the Second World War in Europe.

All commemorations throughout the country have been scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown situation, meaning that the event can not be marked in the way that the Royal British Legion would have liked.

Eddy Ross, president of the Kirkwall Branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland explained that he will be laying a wreath at the memorial at the 11am ceremony.

The Union flag and the Kirkwall Legion branch flag will also be placed on the gates at the memorial, in an event which will adhere to social distancing regulations.

Mr Ross urged the public to remember the anniversary, by giving thought, or doing something privately for veterans today, saying that they very much deserve it.

Elaine Grieve, Lord-Lieutenant of Orkney said:“Whilst the lockdown has prevented us from gathering together to commemorate the anniversary of VE Day, it does offer us the chance to explore the ways in which the generations before us coped during the restrictions of wartime and, eventually to celebrate a return to their ‘new normal’.

“Many in Orkney will have stories from their families of how they adapted, coped and eventually celebrated the end of restrictions. There’s a full programme of events on BBC today, Friday, including a message from the Queen, so we may be isolated but we can still take part and give thanks for those who served in a very different war.”

Orkney Islands Council convener, Harvey Johnston said: “VE day 75 years ago brought a tremendous sense of relief after six long years of war in which Orkney and Orcadians had played a crucial role. Six years of shortages, rationing, economic stagnation, restrictions to movement and the constant fear of the possible loss of loved ones. I would like folk to reflect on our six weeks of lockdown and hopefully gain a better understanding of what it would have been like in May 1945.

“There are of course a good few senior citizens around who can mind it on fine. There was an open air dance at the Harray Stores on a most beautiful evening.”

